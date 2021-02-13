Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, who is spending the first Lunar New Year with his family after his release, said he hoped separated Hong Kong families of protesters could be reunited soon.

He told Apply Daily he was concerned about other families who were under suppression, including those from Hong Kong. Hongkongers had to face the future with courage, he said. Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters have fled the city in fear of arrests and jailing, and were unable to celebrate the festival with their families.

Wang was one of 200 human rights lawyers targeted by mainland Chinese authorities in the 709 crackdown in 2015, and was only released in April. Wang’s family cooked a feast for Lunar New Year’s Eve on Thursday in solidarity with the family of Li Heping — another 709 arrestee.

Wang told Apple Daily on Friday that Lunar New Year was a special time for him as he treasured his family even more after his ordeal. His son was only around three years old when he was detained, and did not have any memories of receiving red packets from him. Wang was delighted that he could finally do so this year.

During detention, it was particularly painful not being able to talk to his family ahead of the Lunar New Year, Wang said. Wang’s wife Li Wenzu would go to the detention center to shout Wang’s name during that time in the past few years, as well as to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate to urge authorities for a fair trial.

Li told Apple Daily that she was happy her family could finally reunite to spend Lunar New Year together.

But Hunan activist Ou Biaofeng is now facing what Wang had endured. He was taken away last December for speaking out in support of Apple Daily, and detained in an undisclosed location.

His wife Wei Huanhuan told Apple Daily on Friday that national security agents took away Ou’s passport ahead of the Lunar New Year without giving any reason.

Wei had to hold the family together following the arrest, and it was difficult for her during the Lunar New Year but she managed to keep her spirits up, she said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play