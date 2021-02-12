A well-established pro-democracy group has received a strong financial boost from the public, raising almost HK$500,000 (US$64,500) in the six days since officials shut down its stall at Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year fair.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China is known for organizing the annual Tiananmen Massacre candlelight vigil in the city, which it has done for the past 32 years.

This was the first year the government has shut down its stall at the annual fair, after accusing the group of violating contract terms by displaying political slogans.

The closure evidently won public sympathy and encouraged more people to donate to the alliance, which received 592 donations totaling HK$480,000, it said. Individual donations averaged HK$800.

Political cartoonist Zunzi also raised money for the alliance by selling portrait paintings to the public. Zunzi’s effort attracted 340 participants and raised HK$160,000.

The alliance has urged the public to make donations towards the legal fees of those facing prosecution for participating in last year’s candlelight vigil, as well as to support the Tiananmen Massacre museum.

