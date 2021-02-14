A British scientist who was part of a team sent by the World Health Organization to investigate the origins of COVID-19 in China has hit out at the New York Times’ reporting of the mission, insisting that China provided access to “critical new data.”

The NYT reported on Friday that disagreements between Chinese scientists and WHO investigators over patient records and other issues “were so tense that they sometimes erupted into shouts among the typically mild-mannered scientists on both sides.”

Zoologist Peter Daszak accused the newspaper of selectively misquoting his colleagues “to fit a narrative that was prescribed before the work began.”

Daszak added that it was disappointing to see this happen after spending time with journalists “explaining key findings of our exhausting month-long work in China.”

“Shame on you, @nytimes!” Daszak tweeted.

A team of 14 experts appointed by the WHO led the mission in Wuhan for 27 days in January and February and sought to trace the origins of the coronavirus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other media organizations, including the Wall Street Journal, reported that Chinese authorities turned down requests to provide data on 174 cases of COVID-19 from the early phase of the outbreak.

Danish epidemiologist Thea Kølsen Fischer, another member of the WHO mission, agreed with Daszak that the NYT’s reporting did not match her experience.

“Allowing for heated arguments reflects a deep level of engagement in the room,” Fischer said, adding that the WHO team’s quotes had been intentionally twisted to cast shadows over important scientific work.

The four-week WHO mission concluded last week with no firm findings. Dominic Dwyer, an Australian infectious disease expert, told Reuters that the issue of access to raw patient data would be mentioned in the team’s final report.

