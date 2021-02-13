Mainland Chinese citizens have developed “collective amnesia” about their government leaders’ failures in curbing the coronavirus pandemic, a German journalist and China expert says.

The phenomenon is a result of concerted propaganda efforts to create a perfect surveillance state and a “new, self-censoring mankind,” according to Kai Strittmatter, a 12-year China correspondent for one of Germany’s largest newspapers, Suddeutsche Zeitung.

He said that Chinese state media had focused on touting the country’s successes in controlling the pandemic while intentionally neglecting to mention how Finland, New Zealand, Taiwan and other places had managed to flatten the curve. News reports also ignored China’s dismal handling of the initial stages of COVID-19 in late 2019.

“This has been the most successful example of the Chinese Communist Party’s political propaganda in the past year,” Strittmatter told Voice of America in speaking about his new book, “We have been Harmonized: Life in China’s Surveillance State.”

“By integrating the coronavirus pandemic into their narrative, saying that they have a superior political system … it would have been unimaginable in January and February last year.”

Notwithstanding the dodgy domestic media coverage, Chinese authorities came under fire in the early days of the outbreak for withholding information and downplaying its risks and severity, even after a whistleblower doctor sounded the alarm about the highly contagious and deadly virus as early as December 2019.

Strittmatter agreed that China did get the disease under control effectively, but believed it had also created “collective amnesia” by making people forget systemic failures which allowed the virus to spread globally.

In his book, Strittmatter describes how Beijing has long used state media to censor information, distort facts and manipulate narratives in a deliberate effort to make people “learn to forget history.”

One of those examples was a massive explosion at a warehouse holding hazardous chemicals in Tianjin in August 2015. Chinese censors deleted hoards of photos from the scene, instead replacing them with articles lauding heroic deeds and rescues. A few weeks later, the incident had seemingly disappeared from the news, he said.

Advanced technology, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic, had enabled, if not accelerated, the pace at which authorities moved closer to 24-hour monitoring on residents, Strittmatter said. It had also allowed Chinese President Xi Jinping to establish a perfect surveillance state and “a new mankind.”

“The pandemic … has made people realize that they are under the control of the government at all times, so they now better self-censor and control themselves. It’s to the point where they are becoming their own policeman; you don’t even need real police anymore,” he said.

