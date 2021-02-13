Two Chinese online video producers behind a live broadcast campaign featuring videos mocking President Xi Jinping on YouTube during Chinese New Year have reportedly disappeared, as authorities step up its efforts in defending Xi’s reputation.Several YouTube channels that have specialized in “Ru Bao” — a term in Mandarin used to describe mocking Xi Jinping — have also received copyright warnings from YouTube two days before Chinese New Year.Xi gained the nickname “Bao Zi” — or steamed bun in Mandarin — when he paid a surprise visit to a Beijing chain restaurant and ordered buns in December 2013.The head of YouTube channel “Qiang Guo Wa Ha Ha” confirmed that two other channels who joined the campaign mocking Xi — “Xiao Fan Qi” and “Xiao Chi Tang” — received copyright warnings on Feb. 10 from YouTube. The video-sharing platform has removed some new and highly popular “Ru Bao” videos from the two channels permanently, Radio Free Asia reported.It was also reported that the copyright claims were from Shanghai Hode Information Technology Co Ltd, the parent company of video sharing site Bilibili.com.

The head of the “Qiang Guo Wa Ha Ha” YouTube channel said the company might have complained to YouTube under the order of the Chinese government.

The chairperson and a manager known as “W” of another channel mocking Xi called “Ru Mo Xin Lian She” have reportedly not been heard from since Feb. 9. On the same day, the chairperson removed more than 580 members from a Telegram chat group of “Qiang Guo Wa Ha Ha” while manager “W” also removed many members from the same group.

The head of “Qiang Guo Wa Ha Ha” suspected that the Chinese internet police has gained control of the Telegram accounts of the chairperson and manager. He further suggested that the authority might have deployed resources on a national level to investigate the case because the chairman and manager “W” were in different locations.

Ruters, the organization behind “Xiao Fan Qi” and “Xiao Chi Tang,” has since set all its YouTube videos as private to prevent the platform from removing them permanently because of alleged copyright issues.

On Feb. 11, the night before Chinese New Year, the live broadcast was held as planned. But two videos that were released earlier and received more than a million likes called “Xi the Bun would like to challenge the poem-reading king” and “Welcome from Qincheng Prison,” have been removed permanently.

