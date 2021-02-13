A dried seafood shop in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, is hosting its customary Lunar New Year dinner without inviting employees, friends or members of the boss’ extended family for the first time in more than 50 years.

COVID-19 did not stop the store, Yue Loong Ho, from following a half-century tradition of holding a nine-course dinner to ring in the new year on the lunar calendar. It did, however, restrict the diners present on Saturday night to only the owner’s core family.

“At the height, we had guests filling three tables. There were more than 20 guests last year, taking up two tables,” the owner, surnamed Ng, said. “But this year, only my sister’s family and mine are here. It has literally become a ‘family dinner.’

“I am very sad but there is nothing I can do. I hope things will get better and we can eat with our staff again at year-end.”

The pandemic had severely hurt sales at the shop, reducing revenue by more than 30%, according to Ng. Customers were spending less on Lunar New Year dinners, hence transaction amounts were lower on average, he said.

As a custom, local dried seafood shops usually give out annual bonuses to staffers. Ng said his employees would still get bonuses, but not as big as in previous years.

Certain pandemic control measures are to be relaxed from Feb. 18, such as allowing restaurants to resume dinner operations, the government has announced. Ng is hopeful of the longer dining hours at Chinese restaurants bringing more business to his shop. In the long run, sales would depend on how long the pandemic would last and when other countries would reopen their borders, he said.

Meanwhile, his biggest wish for the new year of the Ox was to see the end of the pandemic. “I do hope it will end this year,” Ng said. “If it drags on for longer … not just me, but the whole city would suffer badly and we won’t be well.”

