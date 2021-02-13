A test-kit provider engaged by the Hong Kong government has been giving citizens an extra test for COVID-19 that is not officially required nor accepted as a standard way of detecting the coronavirus.

Phase Scientific International Ltd, a government contractor of RT-PCR tests for the virus since December, has been selling the alternative antibody rapid test kit at HK$135 (US$17.40) per box.

The company claims an accuracy rate of over 90% based on data collected from the additional tests, carried out in some parts of the city.

The Food and Health Bureau said in response to Apple Daily’s enquiries that the government had permitted Phase Scientific to carry out parallel tests. It did not give an answer as to whether citizens could decline to take the extra test on top of the officially approved RT-PCR version.

Phase Scientific supplies kits used at community testing stations around the city. Apple Daily visited one of the venues, on Maple Street in Sham Shui Po, and found there was no sign explaining the types of tests provided, nor any reminder notice that citizens could refuse to undergo the second test.

A citizen surnamed Law told Apple Daily at the testing station that staffers did not mention she was to take two different tests.

Another person, surnamed Choi, said a staffer collected specimens from his two nostrils and his throat but did not explain why. Choi said he had no idea the results would be used by the contractor company for promotion. Had he known about it, he would have gone to a different venue to avoid providing data to Phase Scientific, he added.

Earlier at a press briefing, Phase Scientific founder Ricky Chiu told reporters that the company had posted big banners at the venues explaining the arrangement.

Chiu admitted that under the contract signed by his company, the government ordered only RT-PCR tests and did not ask for the antibody rapid test.

Phase Scientific later said that the antibody rapid test kit had completed clinical trials and obtained the European Union’s CE marking, which allowed it to be sold in the EU. The company also promised to put up notices at testing venues and to respect the decisions of citizens who did not want the second test.

Sham Shui Po district councilor Kalvin Ho said he had asked the government about the type of test provided at the Maple Street station and received the reply that it was the RT-PCR test.

When Ho asked why the words “antibody test” had appeared on the tent, the authorities replied that the contractor was also providing such a test. He pursued the line of questioning again the following day, whereupon officials said the contractor was giving the antibody test for free and that the government would not recognize its results.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play