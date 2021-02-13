Hong Kong authorities should act decisively before it is too late, a rural leader has urged after getting a fortune stick that he says sounds the alarm on everything from housing to unemployment.

Heung Yee Kuk chair Kenneth Leung drew an “average” fortune stick from a 96-stick cylinder at the Che Kung Temple in Sha Tin on Saturday as part of an annual ritual on the second day of the Year of the Ox.

The Chinese poem written on his fortune stick, numbered 45, can be roughly translated as saying: “One must consult others before making a move; the world faces misery and futility; the accumulated firewood in one’s storage is not for nothing; those knowledgeable know before the fire is lit.”

Lau interpreted the poem as a sign that Hong Kong was facing daunting problems, with ordinary people suffering under a tough business climate and high unemployment rate. Should the government make a wrong move and delay in acting, “the problem would be huge, and the fire would continue to burn bigger.”

The pro-Beijing lawmaker called on the government not to dilly-dally in policymaking. It should act before the problems grew too big and got out of hand, he said.

Lau also likened the coronavirus pandemic to a spreading wildfire. The government needed to act with precision to put out the blaze and do a better job of tracing contacts to stamp out the virus, he said.

The current administration had failed to follow through on its policies, he said in interpreting if the prophecy indicated on the fortune stick was also hinting at unresolved underlying problems stemming from the city’s national security law that would soon push strained relations with Hongkongers to a breaking point.

“They can talk the talk, but they haven’t walked the talk,” Lau said, pointing to decades-long problems in housing and land development. “This has sounded a major alarm for government officials.”

A fortune interpreter at the temple said that although No 45 was an average fortune stick, the prophecy did not seem to bode well for Hong Kong in the Year of the Ox.

The interpreter said the message carried a criticism of the government’s irresolute and ineffective policies at tackling the pandemic, saying that “if the policies were useful, Hong Kong would be in a much better place now.”

He urged the government to heed the warning of Che Kung, the Song-dynasty general whom the temple was named after.

“Don’t wait until things happened before realizing in hindsight that it would only get bigger. I hope they will repent before it’s too late,” he said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play