Prominent pro-democracy lawyer Audrey Eu has been barred from representing Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai in an upcoming court hearing after she was placed under COVID-19 quarantine following five minutes of contact with a hairdresser who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eu was among 26 people listed by authorities as having been in close contact with the hairdresser at Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK and is now quarantined in a hotel until Feb. 24.

The senior counsel will miss Tuesday’s closing hearing at the High Court on Lai’s case, which involves an unlawful assembly charge stemming from anti-extradition bill protests on Aug. 18, 2019.

The hairdresser tested positive for the coronavirus last Friday, a week after developing symptoms. He had earlier styled Eu’s hair when the former legislator was recording a televised program at RTHK.

Eu criticised health authorities for their inconsistent quarantine standards, as her contact with the hairdresser lasted for only five minutes, which is less than the standard 15 minutes of contact health authorities had said would necessitate quarantines.

“He was wearing a mask and had washed his hands beforehand,” she told Apple Daily.

Officials initially told her that spending 15 minutes in the same space as an infected person would be considered close contact but later claimed that it was 15 minutes of interaction with the infected person that would raise the need for quarantines, Eu said.

After the hairdresser tested positive, Eu and her husband took COVID-19 tests in a private hospital and returned with negative results, she said.

Another senior counsel, Edwin Choy, will represent Lai during Tuesday’s hearing.

The RTHK dressing room Eu was in was considered to have a high risk of transmission since hair sprays and dryers were used, Dr. Albert Au, an official from the Centre for Health Protection, said during a press briefing on Sunday.

Beijing loyalist and former Legislative Council speaker Jasper Tsang earlier hosted an RTHK talk show with Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong. The infected hairdresser did not come into contact with Tsang and Law, Tsang’s assistant told Apple Daily.

