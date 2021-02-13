Chinese movie theaters have set a new daily box office record, raking in 1.7 billion yuan (US$263,100) in ticket sales on the first day of the Year of the Ox as people stay put for the holiday season.

Box offices were bolstered by the unusually subdued travel during the annual festivities. Because of COVID-19, consumers shunned traveling back to their hometowns and went to the movies instead.

At least 34 million people filled theater halls at the start of the Lunar New Year. Both the number of moviegoers and box office sales had broken the single-day records of all time as of 10 p.m. on Friday, according to data from a movie platform under Alibaba Pictures. Ticket sales were 16% up on the previous record, made in 2019, of 1.46 billion yuan.

In China, the Lunar New Year is usually the time for what is known as the world’s largest annual human migration. This year, passengers who braved public transport to return to their rural hometowns on the first day plunged nearly 70% in numbers to 7.6 million from 25 million the year before, said the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism team, which was set up for coronavirus emergency response.

At least six million people traveled by car, 1.1 million people by rail, 272,000 by boat and 162,000 by air, data showed.

While most of the Chinese heeded authorities’ calls to “celebrate in place” over the holidays, tourist attractions across the country were not left empty.

In Guangdong province, 1.8 million visitors had flocked to 150 major scenic spots as of 2 p.m. on Friday, state media Nanfang Daily reported. In southwestern Sichuan province, 2.2 million people headed to 654 major tourist attractions on the same day.

Photos of a packed Great Wall of China posted on Chinese social media triggered a debate. One comment read: “Does it even mean anything to ‘celebrate in place’ with so many people?”

Another said: “They’re only spending money in exchange for suffering.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play