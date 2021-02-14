A prominent account on the Chinese social media platform WeChat has praised U.S. President Joe Biden’s Lunar New Year video greeting.

Biden had displayed respect and courtesy, which stood in stark contrast to the bluntness of his predecessor Donald Trump, said a message posted on the WeChat account “Bull Piano,” a commentator associated with Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

“A leader’s manners, personality and sense of respect can sometimes be found in these small details,” the account said.

The Chinese commentator noted that Biden had published his Lunar New Year video on the first day of the year, and distributed it widely on social media platforms. In contrast, Trump had issued his new year’s greeting relatively late during his first year in office.

The Biden couple spoke in front of a red background with Chinese-style decor and ornaments, which “Bull Piano” said was an intentional choice.

In a two-minute video, Biden and his wife wished Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders a happy, healthy and prosperous Lunar New Year, and condemned racism and harassment.

“Amid the pain of this pandemic, the loss of life and livelihoods, we’ve seen another tragedy: racism, harassment, hate crimes, against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders,” Biden said. “It’s simply wrong — it’s a stain on our national character.”

Jill Biden also thanked frontline workers from the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and lauded their “resilience and perseverance.”

The U.S. president was showing respect to China and Chinese culture so as to repair his country’s international reputation, said “Bull Piano.”

“This kind of power cannot be matched by Trump’s bluntness. China needs to pay close attention. Respecting one’s opponent will never diminish oneself, but can only lead to greater respect from others,” said the commentator.

