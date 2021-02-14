Hong Kong’s government played down the likelihood of more sweeteners in the upcoming budget to help mitigate the impact from pro-democracy protests and the COVID-19 epidemic, in spite of cross-party support, as the deficit is forecast to hit a record high this year.

The preliminary estimate for this year’s deficit is an all-time high of HK$300 billion (US$37.8 billion), which will make it “a little difficult” to provide handouts to residents, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on a radio program Sunday.

He also hinted that the government would not establish an unemployment assistance fund, despite cross-party support for the idea. Hong Kong has recorded a deficit for two consecutive years, and this is expected to continue into next year because of the negative impact from social unrest in 2019 and the pandemic.

The government’s resources are limited, he said. While recognizing the need to alleviate economic pressures on Hongkongers, the government must prepare for an economic recovery after the pandemic.

Chan said that the government will adopt counter-cyclical measures in this budget.

When asked whether the government would introduce a cash handout to target specific groups, Chan said there were problems associated with the idea. For example, when the government introduced the Caring and Sharing Scheme in 2019, many complained the application process was cumbersome, he said. Others felt that residents who had emigrated should be excluded, but the Immigration Department couldn’t implement this.

The government’s budget plans fail to tackle the present crisis and ignore the difficulties of the unemployed, said the Democratic Party’s economic policy spokesman, Ramon Yuen. Yuen proposed that the government should allow employees to tap into their MPF contributions in order to deal with the current economic difficulties.

