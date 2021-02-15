Hong Kong’s Secretary for Justice dismissed concerns over the panel of judges that denied bail to Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai last week, saying that the lack of foreign judges was a non-issue.

The Court of Final Appeal denied Lai bail last Tuesday in relation to his collusion charge under the national security law. The ruling was handed down by the new Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, permanent judges Roberto Ribeiro and Joseph Fok, and local non-permanent judges Patrick Chan and Frank Stock.

The failure to invite overseas judges to take part in national security cases smacked of nationalism and might encourage xenophobic sentiments, said Johannes Chan, a legal scholar at the University of Hong Kong.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng rejected those claims on Monday, calling on the public to be objective and to evaluate the judges based on their reasoning in cases.

“The most important thing about a ruling is the judgment … no matter if they are local or non-local, permanent or non-permanent, they will write down their reasoning,” Cheng said on a radio program.

Cheng also praised the Beijing-imposed national security law for restoring calm to Hong Kong. but noted that some people still have an incorrect understanding of the law, “whether intentional or due to a lack of clarity.”

Asked about prosecutions under the national security law, Cheng said that those decisions are made based on evidence. Around 100 people have been arrested under the law, while eight have been formally charged.

After the top court’s ruling last week, Lai has been remanded in custody awaiting trial. He spent Lunar New Year at Stanley Prison, where he was visited by his wife and younger son on Monday morning.

Lai has filed a fresh bail application, which will be heard on Thursday at the High Court by judge Anthea Pang.

