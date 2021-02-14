Tencent has removed a riddle game from its popular instant messaging app QQ after the surname of Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared as the answer to a question about people who think they are above the law.

A popular Lunar New Year pastime in mainland China, the game requires users to draw a diagram to solve a riddle. Those who do so successfully are rewarded with money given in the form of digital red packets.

In one question asking about the meaning of the Chinese idiom “cover the skies with one hand,” players were able to claim the reward by writing the Chinese character for Xi. The idiom describes people who think themselves to be excessively powerful and disregard morals and the law.

The game was removed from QQ on Saturday.

The popular mobile game previously accepted a different answer to the same question. Last June, online platform Baidu Experience showed that drawing four dots under a horizontal line could solve the riddle.

It remained unclear who changed the question’s answer to Xi. Some mainland internet users praised the person behind this setting and others jokingly commented that the game was removed for “leaking state secrets.”

