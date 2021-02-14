The lure of big jackpots offered by China’s internet giants to get customers to stay online during Lunar New Year has proved largely illusory, with games promising the chance to win a fortune in festive “red-packet” prizes yielding only a few cents

Internet companies have each been giving away an amount between 2 billion yuan (US$300 million) and 2.8 billion as virtual red-packet money, getting users to share messages, view lengthy videos and carry out other tasks.

But in tests beginning last Thursday, a reporter earned just 12.16 yuan on four mobile apps with red-packet events after completing all the missions required to claim the money, mainland news reports said.

Ant Group’s Alipay coughed up 1.58 yuan, video-sharing app Kuaishou awarded 6.62 yuan, while Bytedance’s TikTok delivered 3.96 yuan, the reports said.

TikTok’s return was given during a joint red-packet event with state-run China Central Television during its televised Spring Festival Gala on Thursday, the eve of the Lunar New Year. Users were required to operate the app on the gala host’s instructions to claim the red packet.

Kuaishou paid its reward to the reporter for getting three friends to send him a message. Inviting four more friends to do the same would double the payout, the news reports said.

The six-year-old “fortune collecting” game by Alipay gave users a prize of between 1.58 yuan and 7.56 yuan for snapping a photo of the Chinese character for fortune or writing the character on their mobile devices.

Pinduoduo required users to shake their mobile phones to claim its red packets. While the first three shakes were each rewarded with 4-5 yuan, the gains quickly dropped to zero in further shakings, the reports said. The minimum amount that users could transfer to their e-wallets was 20 yuan, which meant they effectively lost all the money, they said.

Meantime, Baidu users will be able to earn 5 yuan if they logged in, performed a search, viewed videos and news every day between last Thursday and this Wednesday.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play