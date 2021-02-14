Simon Cheng, the former British consular staffer turned Hong Kong activist, says he is grateful to his girlfriend for her support during his detention by Chinese authorities and his subsequent decision to resettle in the United Kingdom.

In August 2019, Cheng was detained for 15 days by Chinese law enforcement at the end of a business trip across the border. Cheng, who was working at the British Consulate General at the time, said that he was tortured during his detention.

“During the interrogation, I cried when I thought about my girlfriend. At the time, I suddenly felt like I was losing her,” Cheng told Apple Daily in an interview.

His girlfriend Annie recalled a period of “isolation and helplessness” during the first few days of Cheng’s disappearance, when he was kept incommunicado. She agonized over whether to approach the press, fearing that media attention might work against him, but ultimately decided to go public.

Annie said she made the right choice. “If I hadn’t done that, maybe we wouldn’t have been able to meet again. [Cheng] might have spent the rest of his life in custody,” she said. “It’s only when you lose someone that you know how precious and irreplaceable they are.”

Annie, who comes from Taiwan, started dating Cheng during their university days. The relationship hadn’t all been smooth sailing. They argued about values to begin with, Cheng said, though their political views aligned after 2019.

“Having experienced the anti-extradition bill movement and my disappearance, my girlfriend is really supportive and has been a pillar of strength,” Cheng said, saying their love for each other has been made stronger by the hardships they endured.

The couple has now resettled in the U.K., with Cheng being granted political asylum last year. He is reportedly wanted by Hong Kong police on suspicion of violating the Beijing-imposed national security law.

Annie said she had no hesitation in starting a new life in the U.K., saying that she was happy to support her boyfriend through her actions. She has since found a job in her new home, and Cheng said he was deeply grateful for her sacrifices.

“I want to thank her for making so many sacrifices, to be with someone that is caught up in controversy and political repression,” Cheng said, adding that she had stuck with him through thick and thin.

Annie said that she had no regrets. “[Cheng] has his own set of ideals. Whenever I see him earnestly pursuing his ideals, I fall in love all over again.”

