Developers behind popular social network Clubhouse have promised to strengthen their data protection practices after reports that the app might be vulnerable to spying from Chinese authorities.

U.S.-based Alpha Explorations said it had identified areas to strengthen data protection, including adding “additional encryption and blocks to prevent Clubhouse clients from ever transmitting pings to Chinese servers.” The changes will be reviewed and validated by an external data security firm, the company said.

Researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory earlier revealed that the app’s infrastructure was powered by Agora, a software provider based in Shanghai. The company would likely have access to users’ raw audio and potentially provide access to the Chinese government.

Alpha Explorations said in response that its app was not made available in China, given the country’s track record on data privacy, but some Chinese users managed to access it anyway.

“Some people in China found a workaround to download the app, which meant that — until the app was blocked by China earlier this week — the conversations they were a part of could be transmitted via Chinese servers,” the developers said.

Launched in early 2020, the app saw a spike in global users earlier this month, including new users from mainland China who used it to discuss politically sensitive topics such as the Xinjiang detention camps and the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Chinese authorities blocked access to Clubhouse last week, just six days after the surge of new users from the country.

An Agora spokesman told Reuters that the company had no comment on any relationship with Clubhouse, but that Agora does not have access to or store personal data, and does not pass voice or video traffic generated from users outside China through the country.

Agora provides software that allows customers “to build their security and privacy infrastructure in a way that is both compliant and relevant to their end-users,” the spokesperson said.

