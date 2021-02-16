A government plan to reduce the number of asylum-seekers in Hong Kong raises some troubling questions – and it’s not as if claimants have an easy time here to start with. Among other things, the Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2020 will give the Director of Immigration the power to prevent people getting onto planes, allow the department’s officers to carry weapons as a matter of routine, and prevent refugees from being interviewed in their native language.

In a paper submitted to the Legislative Council, the Bar Association voiced concern that the bill could be used to arbitrarily prevent people from leaving Hong Kong – a scary thought given how human rights here are already going down the drain. Officials, however, say it is aimed at improving aviation safety and preventing potential asylum-seekers from coming here, and will not be used to prohibit people from leaving the city.

Let’s be charitable and take the government at its word. According to officials, under new international requirements, airlines need to provide passenger and crew information to authorities at the destination before a flight departs. SAR officials say this will also enable potential asylum-seekers to be identified and barred from coming here to claim refuge.

How can Immigration officials possibly know whether Mr Kamau from Kenya is going to claim asylum – after all, it’s not as if there is some global database of people intending to become refugees. As it stands, the plan raises the uncomfortable possibility of racial profiling.

This is exacerbated by the government saying the majority of those seeking asylum here are not genuine refugees but “just” economic migrants. In fact, the government considers all those seeking refuge here as illegal immigrants until they can prove their cases. It says it needs to send the message that Hong Kong is not a “soft touch” destination in order to prevent an influx of refugee claimants.

Let’s be clear: it’s very, very hard to get refugee status in Hong Kong. From 2014 to the end of last year, the Immigration Department processed over 17,600 “non-refoulement” claims, but substantiated only 179 of them – at about 1 percent, which is among the lowest rates in the world.

And the huge backlog of 11,000 asylum claims has now been largely cleared – it’s down to 1,700. However about 8,000 claimants have filed for judicial reviews of their cases after being rejected by the authorities. Predictably the government says this is an abuse of the system – but if only 1 percent of claimants are granted refugee status, what do you expect?

Meanwhile the Immigration bill’s other provisions are also deeply disturbing. Officials want to detain people whose claims have been rejected until they can be repatriated to their home country – and they want officers at the detention centers to carry arms.

The obvious question is why? A first rejection of asylum means little – of the few cases that are granted refugee status, about half are made on appeal or judicial review. The new policy would see hundreds of people being detained, possibly for years as their appeals are processed. The cost of keeping them behind bars would be far higher than the USD150 per month they currently receive from the government. And there is simply no need for militarizing detention center staff; after all, prison warders don’t carry weapons, not to mention the appalling psychological affect it could have on people who have fled brutal civil wars.

The amendment bill also seeks to expedite the processing of asylum-seekers by removing a claimant’s right to be interviewed in their native language. Officials say finding translators can be time-consuming, and where possible interviews could be conducted in English.

Well, many people arriving here do speak English to varying degrees. But when it comes to something so important as an interview with Immigration officers about a refugee claim, there is no room for error. Both sides would be talking in a mutual second language; the chances of mistakes or misunderstandings are obvious. Claimants must be afforded the right to be interviewed in their mother tongue.

There is little doubt the current set-up for dealing with asylum-seekers needs to change. Of course, some people coming here are not genuine refugees, and they do milk the system – but that doesn’t mean that everyone seeking refuge should be treated unfairly. And the Immigration Amendment Bill – which is almost certain to be passed by Legco – is deeply unfair.

A final thought: I have spent a fair amount of time with asylum-seekers in Hong Kong and – to my mind at least – the difference between “refugee” and “economic migrant” is not always so clear-cut. Take the case of one woman from Sudan. Alison (not her real name) was raped by her father as a child, who then forced her to have sex with other men for money. She eventually ran away. Later, she met a man, got married and had two babies. But the husband became more and more abusive, and so she left him.

So, as a single mother with two children to feed, Alison decided to come to Hong Kong, claim asylum, and work as a prostitute, as this would enable her to make significantly more money than any job she could get in Sudan.

If, after such a traumatic past, servicing fat sweaty men in Wan Chai is preferable to trying to make a living back home, then perhaps sometimes there really is no clear distinction between refugee and migrant: it’s just a matter of degree.

（Alex Price is a journalist who has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over 30 years.）

