Two out of the nine prominent pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty on the first day of their unauthorized assembly trial on Tuesday.

Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, barristers Martin Lee and Margaret Ng, and six other former lawmakers were charged for organizing and knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly on Aug. 18, 2019.

Except Lai, all other defendants were granted bail by judge Amanda Jane Woodcock. The 73-year-old media tycoon would remain in custody for a separate national security case.

Former Democratic Party member Au Nok-hin pleaded guilty to both charges. The prosecution said he was one of those in charge when the organizer Civil Human Rights Front applied for police approval for a rally scheduled on Aug. 18.

The then lawmaker has led attendees leaving Victoria Park to claim the streets, despite knowing the march was banned. News footage shows that Au told participants to flock the tram road and chanted “I have the right to march without police approval.”

Au has also spoken, alongside Lee Cheuk-yan and “long hair” Leung Kwok-hung, in a press briefing for the arrangement the day before the march took place.

Pro-labor activist Leung Yiu-chung pleaded guilty to attending an unauthorized assembly, after which the prosecution dropped the count for organizing it. He was seen holding a banner while leading the crowd along the planned route to Central.

Au and Leung’s case will be brought to court on March 22 for requesting mitigation and sentencing announcement.

Other six defendants, including Lai, Hong Kong’s “Father of Democracy” Martin Lee, former lawmakers Margret Ng, Albert Ho, Cyd Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The merits of the cases said that several thousands have marched through the thoroughfares on Hong Kong island, causing severe obstruction to traffic.

The defense plans to submit an expert report – which was understood to be written by Clifford Stott, a British policing expert who resigned from the Independent Police Complaints Council in 2019, citing the watchdog’s limited powers of investigation.

The trial has adjourned until Wednesday.

