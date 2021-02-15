Hong Kong’s police force is hoping a Czech company will supply it with up to 1,000 submachine guns, because the U.S. government’s embargo has prevented an American company from filling the order, Apple Daily has learned.

The police force hopes to buy the weapons – CZ Scorpion Evo 3 9mm carbines – from the Czech firearms maker Ceska zbrojovka Uhersky Brod (CZUB).

It had already placed a similar order with a U.S. company, New Hampshire-based SIG Sauer, but the gunmaker unilaterally canceled the order, for SIG516 and MPX submachine guns, after the U.S. Congress passed an embargo on selling munitions to Hong Kong in 2019.

According to a source, the Hong Kong force is testing other rifles produced by CZUB for its special tactical squad, counter terrorism response unit and airport security unit.

After Hong Kong implemented a national security law in June last year, a number of governments including the U.S., some European Union members and the United Kingdom banned the export of crowd-control weapons to the city. These included tear gas and pepper spray, as well as equipment that could be used for surveillance.

The police force currently uses weapons produced by SIG Sauer AG from Switzerland, Smith & Wesson from the U.S., and Glock from Austria, but it expects these companies will enforce the embargo in future, the source said.

It remains unclear whether CZUB will supply the Hong Kong order, since the Czech Republic is a member of the European Union and NATO. The deal could encounter setbacks because many European countries attach importance to human rights, noted former pro-democracy lawmaker James To.

The decision to issue firearms export licenses is at the discretion of individual E.U. member states, while each member state has implemented “strict” arms export policies against China, said the E.U. office in Hong Kong and Macao. The E.U. will continue to monitor the situation in Hong Kong closely, it added.

CZUB’s agent in Hong Kong, Prof Investment, declined to respond to Apple Daily’s inquiries about the order. Nor has the CZUB company replied to Apple Daily.

A police spokesperson said the force buys suitable equipment in accordance with established policies, procedures and codes, and will conduct market research and testing on different types of equipment from around the world according to operational needs.

