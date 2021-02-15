The virus that causes COVID-19 was already circulating widely in the Chinese city of Wuhan as early as December 2019, the lead investigator from the World Health Organization mission looking into the origins of devastating pandemic has revealed.

The WHO team discovered signs that the initial outbreak was much wider than previously thought, with more than a dozen strains of the virus in the city in December 2019, Peter Ben Embarek told CNN. The revelation will likely frustrate Beijing’s efforts to deflect criticism of its early handling of the outbreak, which has wiped trillions of dollars from the world economy and caused more than 2.3 million deaths.

“The virus was circulating widely in Wuhan in December, which is a new finding,” Ben Embarek told CNN.

During the WHO experts’ initial mission to Wuhan, which ended last week, Chinese scientists presented 174 cases of coronavirus in and around Wuhan in December 2019. However, Ben Embarek said those figures only accounted for severe cases, and the total number of infections during that period is estimated to be more than 1,000.

“We haven’t done any modeling of that since,” he said. “But we know … in big ballpark figures ... out of the infected population, about 15% end up severe cases, and the vast majority are mild cases.”

The WHO experts are seeking access to hundreds of thousands of blood samples from Wuhan to ascertain the scope of the outbreak, but Chinese authorities have so far refused to cooperate.

Investigators were not allowed to examine the raw data of Chinese studies, and were therefore unable to conduct their own analysis on how early and how extensively the virus began to spread in China, said Dominic Dwyer, an Australian microbiologist on the WHO team.

“They showed us a couple of examples, but that’s not the same as doing all of them, which is standard epidemiological investigation,” Dwyer told the Wall Street Journal. “So then, you know, the interpretation of that data becomes more limited from our point of view, although the other side might see it as being quite good.”

United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday that the Biden administration had “deep concerns” about the WHO’s investigation, saying that it was imperative for experts to report their findings “free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government.”

Those concerns were echoed by British Foreign Secretary Dominc Raab, who told the BBC that investigators should get full cooperation and have access to all the data they need.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play