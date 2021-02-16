Hong Kong protesters who have been arrested, charged or even convicted of a crime will not necessarily be barred from immigrating to Canada, said Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada told Apple Daily on Friday.

Ottawa unveiled a special five-year work visa scheme on Feb. 8 for Hongkongers who have obtained a Canadian degree, college diploma or equivalent certificate in the past five years, as part of a so-called “lifeboat” scheme responding to Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Canada firmly supports Hongkongers’ rights to protest peacefully, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, said the Canadian immigration department, adding that taking part in those anti-government protests was not considered a crime under Canadian law.

The Immigration and Refugee Board will closely monitor the development of the global situation to ensure decisions are made in accordance with the latest circumstances, it said. Those failing to apply for asylum in Canada will also be given a one-year window from being deported, it added.

Individuals, however, cannot make refugee claims directly to its embassies or consulates, it reminded.

