Hong Kong developer CK Asset Holdings has sold a luxury residential unit in the exclusive Mid-Levels district for a record-breaking HK$460 million (US$59 million), or HK$136,000 per square foot, making it the most expensive property in Asia.

The unit on the 23rd floor of the 21 Borrett Road project was sold to an unidentified buyer on Monday in the development’s first sale, according to a government database on first-hand property transactions.

The 3,378-square-foot unit has five bedrooms, plus a 2,131-square-foot private rooftop, a swimming pool and three car parking spaces.

The price broke the previous record made by a 12th floor unit on Mount Nicholson on the Peak to become Asia’s most expensive flat. That unit was sold for HK$132,100 per square foot in 2017.

The site on 21 Borrett Road, a former civil servant quarters, was described by CK Asset chair Victor Li as “first-rate” when the conglomerate acquired it for HK$11.65 billion in 2011. The price translated into HK$26,763 per square foot, the second highest in Hong Kong’s history at the time and about one-fifth of the selling price of the latest sale.

The project, developed in two phases, will provide a total of 181 units in five blocks.

Market observers said the record-breaking price did not necessarily mean a booming property market in the coming year.

Investor and author Lam Yee-ming said the Borrett Road unit was an individual case in the luxury property market. Lam expected that profits from luxury units would not be higher than average yields from other investments this year.

Sentiments were positive in many types of properties except subdivided flats, but it remained to be seen if the property market would generate higher profits than other investment tools, said Alex Leung, a chief surveyor at CHFT Advisory and Appraisal Limited.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play