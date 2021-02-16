All the various speculations from the international society on the China-U.S. relations finally stopped after Biden and Xi Jinping spoke with each other on Feb. 4. Meanwhile, the U.S. military conducted a series of high-profile actions, all of which focusing on China’s military threat. Despite the friendly and diplomatic dialogue it has with the CCP, the three related reports published by the U.S. Navy, the Congressional Research Service (CRS) special report and the new China Task Force set up by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for the strategic approach towards China all show that the U.S. national defense alarm is ringing loudly.

How is the U.S. treating China’s military threat? In his article “Forging 21st-Century Strategic Deterrence,” published in the February edition of “Proceedings,” an authoritative naval publication, Charles A. Richard, U.S. Navy admiral and the commander of U.S. Strategic Command, made it very clear. He pointed out the realistic possibility of the nuclear war breaking out between the U.S., China, and Russia since the military threat from these two countries is escalating.

As mentioned by Admiral Richard, the U.S. DoD stopped showing concern on the nuclear weapon threat from foreign countries after the U.S.-USSR cold war and, instead, moved its focus onto preventing the terrorist power from the Middle-East. But recently, in a way that has never been seen since the peak of the cold war, China and Russia have started to threaten the U.S. and international order. Therefore the U.S. military must change its military strategy from “(the enemy) impossible to drop nuclear weapons” to “very high possibility to drop nuclear weapons.” It has to take actions accordingly to prevent this high possibility from happening. He emphasized that, as it faces the increasing threat from Russia and China and their actions in the gray area, the U.S. must act immediately and prepare for the future,

In fact, it is harder to deal with the CCP than the USSR Communist for the U.S.

Although facing military threats from USSR back then, the U.S. and USSR shared the consensus that they should not use nuclear weapons. Therefore they had signed a Nuclear Arms Control Agreement. On Jan. 29 this year, a five-year extension of this control agreement was signed by Russia’s President Putin. That means the U.S. can have a certain degree of trust in Russia, which pays more attention to international rules and commitments.

But not only has the CCP refused to sign a nuclear control agreement, but it also disdains other international rules or laws. For example, it has violated the International Law of the Sea when it occupied the international waters of the South China Sea by force for its military purpose. In January this year, China passed the Coast Guard Law. It said the law applies to the waters it claims to have control of (including the international waters of the South China Sea), and it allows Chinese coast guards to fire at foreign ships in these waters. The Philippines’ Department of National Defense (DND) expressed its worry. Its Secretary called the U.S. Secretary of Defense on Feb. 10 to confirm their military alliance and that the U.S. will protect the Philippines. They also confirmed the importance of the rulings from The Hague’s International Tribunal in 2016, which said China’s claim of owning the South China Sea is against the International Law of the Sea. But China has rejected the ruling, and The Hague’s International Court does not have the ability to enforce the International Law.

Now the U.S. realized the international promises from the CCP are also not reliable, and it will go back on its words at any time, even on the use of nuclear weapons. So the U.S. does not just talk about its prevention against China’s military threat in a publication but puts it into action. The DoD released the news on Feb. 10 that Biden visited the Pentagon and announced the setting up of a research group that would map out the U.S. defense strategy toward China to respond to China’s “progressive threat.”

Will the CCP ease off a bit, now that the U.S. military is on high alert? It does not seem so. The article “China being the challenge of the U.S. is unavoidable,” published by the CCP’s propaganda mouthpiece Duowei News on Feb. 12, mentioned that Beijing could no longer avoid the fact that China has challenged the U.S. It has become “the elephant in the room” and is so outstanding and cannot be hidden.

When analyzing the current international situation, we should not just study the political and economic news or the use of words in foreign affairs. We can also get some clues from the military movements of both sides.

(Cheng Xiaonong, U.S.-based scholar.)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play