The U.S. embargo on gun sales to Hong Kong may result in the city’s police force buying even deadlier, more powerful handguns from mainland China and the Czech Republic, Apple Daily has learned.

The American embargo has cut off the police force’s access to spare parts for its main service revolver, the Smith & Wesson Model 10 (M10), which is carried by uniformed officers. This has compelled the force to start dismantling old pistols for parts, according to a police source.

Although the police force claims Smith & Wesson has stopped making the M10, the production has never stopped.

A local firearms expert, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the force is worried that the U.S. company is refusing to sell parts to the Hong Kong police because of the American government’s embargo on arms exports to the city.

For an alternative supply of pistols, the force has reportedly turned to manufacturers in mainland China and the Czech Republic.

The force is reportedly considering the CZ P-10 C pistol, made in the Czech Republic, and the QSZ-92 automatic pistol, made in China. Both weapons are significantly more powerful and deadly than the American M10 revolver, shooting farther and penetrating deeper.

A police spokesperson declined to give specific information about the issue.

