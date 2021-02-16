Police’s power to ban peaceful protests faces challenges in court, as Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, barristers Martin Lee and Margaret Ng, and six other veteran activists appeared at court for an unauthorized assembly trial on Tuesday morning.

The trial is expected to last for 10 days. Lai and eight other prominent pro-democracy figures were charged for organizing and knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly on Aug. 18, 2019.

The defense challenged that the police’s power to ban assembly under the Public Order Ordinance was unconstitutional, especially when the protest was critical of the force. They also questioned the fairness, impartiality and transparency of the Appeal Board on Public Meetings and Processions.

Hong Kong’s “Father of Democracy” Martin Lee, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, former lawmakers Margret Ng, Albert Ho, Cyd Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and “long hair” Leung Kwok-hung pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Pro-labor activist Leung Yiu-chung pleaded guilty to attending an unauthorized assembly but denied organizing it. Ex-Democratic Party member Au Nok-hin pleaded guilty to the case

Lee Cheuk-yan said it was heartbroken for him to witness the downfall of the rule of law in Hong Kong. “This is the year of the Ox, and we’ll be as tough as an ox,” said Lee before entering the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts.

Several of them displayed a banner that read “Five demands, not one less” “Despicable political prosecution” and chanted slogans before they entered the court on Tuesday morning.

British barrister David Perry had been instructed by the Hong Kong government to lead the prosecution but has pulled out of the case due to widespread pressure.

Senior Counsel Benjamin Yu, prominent barrister Audrey Eu’s brother, was appointed to replace Perry.

Audrey Eu was due to represent Lai in the trial, but she was mandated to undergo self-isolation for 10 days after coming into contact with a hairdresser infected with COVID-19. Senior Counsel Edwin Choy would take over.

Hundreds of thousands of Hongkongers marched from Victoria Park to Central on Aug. 18, 2019, defying police ban, demanding a withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and a thorough investigation into police brutality.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play