A picturesque tribal village in southwestern China was destroyed by fire that broke out on Sunday, leaving only four of the 105 straw huts standing.

The fire started in Wengding village around 5:40 p.m. and was brought under control before midnight, the Yunnan provincial government announced. No casualties were reported.

Wengding is home to members of the Wa ethnic minority, often described as the last remaining primitive tribe in China. The village has been designated a national 4A tourism destination, and many of the straw hut structures have been listed as provincial cultural relics since 2012.

Villager Xiao Jinfang said the destruction of the straw huts came as a blow to older villagers. “They have lived there all their life, and all of their belongings have been burned,” she said.

Only four straw huts at the edge of the village survived the blaze, Xiao said.

The Yunnan government has called for an investigation into the cause of the fire, and for responsible parties to be held to account. Some Chinese netizens have speculated that the fire might have been caused by Lunar New Year fireworks.

In 2012 a fire broke out in Wengding after Lunar New Year celebrations involving a traditional campfire rite.

The name Wengding means “surrounded by cloud and mist” in the Wa language; the village was considered to be the best-preserved Wa community in China.

