Mainland Chinese drugmaker Sinovac has seen its COVID-19 vaccine cleared for emergency use on the Hong Kong population, although the company has yet to publish results of its phase three clinical trials in medical journals.

Approval for the Sinovac vaccine came from a 12-member panel of medical experts appointed by the Hong Kong government. The panel unanimously held that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed its possible risks, convenor Wallace Lau told reporters after a panel meeting on Tuesday. Lau is the head of Queen Mary Hospital’s medicine department.

The advisers would now write a report to Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan, endorsing the “urgent” use of the mainland-made vaccine on Hongkongers.

Earlier this month, the government exempted Sinovac from the criterion of publishing phase three clinical results in medical journals, which would have accorded the data more credence. It instead asked Sinovac for clinical data in the third phase that had been given to the World Health Organization.

The WHO has approved two vaccines for emergency use, one from a combined Pfizer-BioNTech effort and the other from AstraZeneca and Oxford. Sinovac has yet to obtain similar recognition from the WHO.

Lau dismissed suggestions that the panel had been pressured into recommending Sinovac jabs, saying the members had examined its data from a scientific perspective.

He said the Sinovac data showed its vaccine had an overall efficiency rate of 50.66% in people aged 18 to 60, and that the rate could increase to 62.3% on a second jab.

Of 12.19 million people who received the jabs, two developed nervous system problems while 44 experienced facial nerve paralysis. Minor side effects included pain at the injection site, headaches, muscle pain, diarrhea, vomiting and rashes, Lau said.

Another panel member, Chinese University medicine professor David Hui, said he believed that Sinovac would get its phase three clinical trial data published in medical journals sooner or later. He said Hong Kong should not wait as the process would take time.

Hui declined to say if he and his fellow panelists would receive the mainland vaccine to build confidence in Hongkongers. Lau said he would accept whatever was the first to arrive in Hong Kong.

