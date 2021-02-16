Education authorities in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen have outlined plans to recruit teachers from Hong Kong and Macao, as part of the further integration between the former British and Portuguese colonies and China’s special economic zone.

To establish an academic alliance, the Shenzhen Municipal Education Bureau will improve its teaching qualification system for university teachers to encourage Hong Kong and Macanese citizens to teach in the Greater Bay Area, it said in a Feb. 10 document posted on its official website.

It also aims to establish a vocational training center for learners within the southern Chinese megalopolis, and also a recognition practice for universities and high schools in the three key cities within the Greater Bay Area. This is to ensure credentials and academic credits can be freely transferred within the area, according to the document.

It is unclear how many Hong Kong teachers would be willing to teach in mainland China, and how the proposed changes will affect the academic standing of post-secondary institutes in Hong Kong.

The University of Hong Kong established an institute of research in Shenzhen in 2011, which focuses on technological and scientific projects, while the Chinese University of Hong Kong partnered up with Shenzhen University to set up a public research university in 2012.

Click here for Chinese version

