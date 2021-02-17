Imitation Australian wines were found on the shelves of a supermarket in mainland China, several months after Beijing authorities imposed anti-dumping measures last year on imports from Australia.

The knock-offs carried the labels “Benfolds” and “Penfunils,” and also carried the words “Wine of Australia.” They were seen in a supermarket in Hainan province, according to Patrick Fok, a former reporter of Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, on Twitter on Sunday.

“Must admit I have never come across these Australian labels,” Fok tweeted.

Penfolds is one of Australia’s largest wine producers. It was founded in Adelaide in 1844 and had been a target of counterfeiting in China.

In January, Chinese police busted an imitation wine syndicate. Fake Penfolds wine was confiscated in Shanghai and in Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.

Investigations showed that the syndicate had operated for more than three years and raked in a profit of as much as A$26 million (US$20.1 million).

Treasury Wine Estates, the mother company of Penfolds, said that the wine bottles seized by the Chinese police were similar to the real McCoy.

Sales of wine from Down Under may have plunged in recent months amid Sino-Australian tensions, but the selling price has set a new historical record in the mainland Chinese market.

A bottle of Penfolds 407 currently cost 1,000 yuan (US$155) in China, roughly double the price in Hong Kong, a food blogger named Chi Jiu wrote on Weibo, adding that Beijing’s ban on Australian imports was to blame.

Chi Jiu expected the high price tag to be temporary and would drop later when the anti-dumping measures were cancelled. China had signed a free trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership between Asia-Pacific nations including Australia, the food blogger noted.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play