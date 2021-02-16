Hongkongers have been raising money for the legal defense of more than 1,900 people charged over protest-related crimes, say activists who stress the importance of having strong teams to fight their cases in court.

The cash aid is necessary to ensure that targets of mass arrests can get a fair trial, veteran activist Cyd Ho says. She is a trustee for the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which was set up in light of the 2019 pro-democracy protests and runs on donations.

The fund has granted support to 1,907 people with protest-related criminal prosecutions, out of a total of 2,300. Of the 697 court cases that had concluded, nearly two-thirds were given non-custodial sentences.

“This means that more than 60% of people were spared jail terms after going through the legal process,” reflecting a strategy of indiscriminate arrests by the police, Ho said

One beneficiary of the fund was Winnie Yu, who was among 55 pro-democracy advocates arrested under national security laws last month. Thanks to the fund, she was able to get a lawyer quickly, she said.

“One can’t help but feel scared and unsettled when being arrested, but having a lawyer makes things better,” Yu said. “We believe that the fund must exist, because every day we see many protesters appearing in court. They face many legal procedures and need the help of lawyers.”

Aside from legal fees, the fund also covered some of the food expenses of jailed protesters, said another activist, To Chi-kuen.

“The protesters have been stripped of their personal freedom, so Hongkongers are doing our part to provide support,” he said.

The fund ran low in January, when it reported a balance of only HK$1.81 million (US$232,000). Some HK$12 million was raised in a week after a public appeal.

Ho says the fund now has 253 monthly donors, up from 20 last November, but it is still heavily reliant on ad hoc donations from the public.

She and the other trustees would ensure that the fund operated “very cautiously” and in accordance with the law, as it had been “placed under the microscope” by the Hong Kong government, Ho said. The cash balance sitting in the bank was constantly kept to a minimum to avoid huge chunks of money being frozen by authorities.

“This is the only way that our crowdfunding mechanism can be maintained,” she said.

