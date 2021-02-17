Technology will show the way as China’s homegrown IT giant Huawei explores diversifying into traditionally non-telecommunications fields from coal mines to pig farms, according to a self-help plan devised amid United States sanctions on the company.

The idea, as encompassed in the “Nanni Bay” plan, is to connect Huawei with other industries as its mobile technology business weakens under bans imposed by the Washington government.

It is also a survival strategy in the wake of Huawei’s exclusion from the “Next G Alliance,” a coalition that will work together on developing sixth-generation technology and counts among its members the global players Apple, Google and Intel.

Under the Nanni Bay plan, the telecoms equipment company will promote the use of its 5G technology to set up and expand digital systems and software programs used by traditional industries, to achieve safer and more efficient manufacturing. Huawei is eyeing customers in coal mining, iron and steel production, music, smart panels, desktop computers and tablets, and even smart pig farming.

“We can still survive without relying on the phone,” Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei told reporters at an event in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, where his company opened a new laboratory for mining activity on Feb. 9.

Following the announcement about Nanni Bay, Huawei rolled out a smart pig-rearing program that would use modern technology and equipment.

An IT professional in Hong Kong saw Huawei’s ambitions in multiple traditional industries as an endeavor to seek out new sources of revenue by building a self-sustaining ecology of products, “just like Xiaomi and Apple.”

Huawei’s slice of the pie in its core telecoms business would continue to shrink as other countries had learned from the Sino-U.S. technological war played out over many months, said Francis Fong, president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation.

Telecoms being an industry heavily focused on proprietary technology, governments had realized that they should not allow technological rights and equipment production to be controlled by a single nation. They were encouraging the setting up of telecoms equipment makers to protect national security secrets that might otherwise be at risk through the use of hardware built by foreigners, he said.

Fong believed that Huawei would not be able to own more than 20% of patents like it did in the 5G era.

A Hong Kong farmer said the potential market for employing technology on the breeding of pigs was huge.

Only a small number of large farms had adopted smart technology for their pig farming in China, while most of the other pig farms were at least 10 years behind compared to their overseas counterparts, said Lau Hong-kit, who used smart technology on his farm.

Technology could provide farmers with accurate data on the habits and feeding of pigs, Lau said. The mortality rates of pigs with and without smart IT devices were respectively less than 5% and 15%, he said.

