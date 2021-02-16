A Chinese internet user has opened a Twitter account documenting more than 2,000 entries of alleged speech crimes that have been recorded since 2013 in mainland China, where room for public discourse is all but scant.

The Twitter blogger, surnamed Wang and in his late 20s, says he is determined to continue preserving such forbidden memories until the day he is “made to disappear” — a euphemism for being taken into detention surreptitiously without any official acknowledgment — or when mainland China no longer controls speech.

Wang’s account, SpeechFreedomCN, acts as an inventory of records compiled from publicly available information that is found in government websites, court judgments, official media reports and police social media accounts. Those cases are only “the tip of the iceberg,” he says.

“Many cases would have made headlines in other countries. But in China, it is just a number, just one in thousands or even tens of thousands,” Wang told Voice of America. “This group is too large, and I hope to do my best to let the world know about them.”

Literary inquisition, referring to the official persecution of individuals for their words, is common across mainland China. Last September, former banker and developer Ren Zhiqiang was sentenced to 18 years’ jail for corruption after he criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping over the country’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang said he decided to run the digital depository after the Chinese Communist Party held a large military parade in October 2019 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China.

“What’s so interesting about the military parade?” Wang remembered a netizen from the Sichuan province as saying, to which another netizen, from the Shandong province, had responded by dismissing rhetoric that the party had wanted the people to imbibe. Cyberspace authorities later censored both comments.

SpeechFreedomCN has built up a following of more than 36,800 as it becomes a crucial window into the human rights situation in mainland China. Wang’s catalog is particularly important when it comes to lesser-known activists whom he thinks should not be forgotten.

“We must let the world know about the Chinese Communist Party’s suppression of people’s freedom of speech, and its systemic persecution on human rights,” he said. “I have to keep doing it, no matter what the result is … I’d rather be persecuted by them than stop [recording].”

