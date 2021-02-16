Nationlistic internet users in China have threatened to boycott a popular Japanese voice actress for passing a comment in favor of the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, which commemorates Japan’s war dead.

Kayano Ai, 33, last Thursday said during a broadcast on YouTube that she recently visited the shrine in Tokyo during a work interval and felt it was a pleasant place.

The shrine pays tribute to some two million Japanese people who died in wars over the last 150 years, including about 1,000 who were convicted of war crimes committed during World War II. China sees the shrine as a symbol of Japan’s military aggression, and Japanese politicians often draw strong protests from Beijing for visiting the premises.

Against this historical backdrop, mainland Chinese netizens found Kayano’s remarks offensive and threatened to boycott all animation productions that featured the voice actress. Some also demanded that Bilibili, a video-sharing platform in mainland China, take all such shows off the shelves. Kayano had participated in many popular animation works, including the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Sword Art Online.

“I was originally a fan. But visiting the Yasukuni Shrine is unacceptable. Apologize to the Chinese people!” one mainland internet user said. “She has visited the Yasukuni Shrine and therefore needs to pay a price. You cannot earn Chinese people’s money while doing things to hurt the Chinese at the same time,” another said.

Others noted that Bilibili could end up as the biggest loser since it owned the broadcast rights for most of Kayano’s animation shows in China.

A Hong Kong animation fan, Daniel Lau, told Apple Daily that the boycott would unlikely have much impact on Kayano, given her versatility and appearance had helped her build up a vast fan base in Japan and Hong Kong.

The reactions on the mainland resulted from Chinese authorities systematically manipulating sentiments over a long period and using nationalism as a tool to pursue their Japan policy goals, said Johnny Lau, a veteran commentator on China.

It was unnecessary to take the current wave of emotions seriously as the displeasure would soon dissipate, unless Chinese officials stepped in and rode on the sentiments, Lau told Apple Daily.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play