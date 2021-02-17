The Chinese mission in the United Kingdom has slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for saying that most evidence thrown up in a recent investigation points to COVID-19 originating from Wuhan in mainland China.

Both the U.K. and the United States had shown concern amid fears over Chinese interference in an investigative trip of the World Health Organization that ended last week. The WHO medical team had concluded its 28-day visit in Wuhan without finding the origin of the coronavirus, and appeared to dismiss speculation that the virus had leaked from a laboratory in the Chinese city.

The Chinese embassy in London on Wednesday said in a statement posted on its official website that China had always maintained close communication and cooperation with the WHO in an open and transparent manner regarding global efforts to trace the origin of the virus.

China had also provided support and assistance to the WHO team, it said.

“We should not allow politics to override science, or replace scientific study with unwarranted speculation and deliberate distortion,” the embassy stressed, adding that it opposed other countries stigmatizing China.

A number of clues and reports suggested that coronavirus outbreaks were already occurring in the second half of 2019 in various locations around the world, the embassy said, adding that this reflected the necessity and urgency of carrying out similar investigations in those countries.

The study on tracing the source of COVID-19 should be based on science and evidence, and carried out in different locations accordingly, the statement said.

China also called for united efforts, urging other countries to provide concrete help to support the WHO’s work in a fair and responsible way.

