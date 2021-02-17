United States President Joe Biden has warned that China will face repercussions for its human rights abuses, and that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is aware of the situation.

The revelation was made on Tuesday as Biden went public on television with some details of his telephone conversation with Xi last week.

Biden told Xi that the U.S. would speak up for human rights as the American president had the duty to reflect the values of his country, “but I’m not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uighurs in the northern mountain in China and Taiwan’s one China policy,” he added at a presidential town hall event televised by broadcaster CNN.

Xi understood that “culturally there are different norms and the leaders are expected to follow,” according to Biden.

The Chinese president also understood that China would pay a price for its human rights abuses, Biden said.

“China is trying very hard to become a world leader and to get that moniker, and to be able to do that they have to gain the confidence of other countries,” he said.

“As long as they are engaged in activity that is contrary to basic human rights, it is going to be hard for them to do that.”

He did not elaborate, saying only the China issue was complex and he did not want to talk about his China policy in just 10 minutes on television.

