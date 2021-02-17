Britain no longer describes Hong Kong as an international financial center or a city in China that enjoys a high degree of autonomy in its latest overseas business guide.

The impact of national security laws that came into force in Hong Kong last June is the main focus of “significant updates” to the guidance document, “Overseas Business Risk: Hong Kong,” issued by the British foreign office on Tuesday.

Compared with the last update, made in 2019, the latest document does not carry descriptions such as “Hong Kong enjoys a high degree of autonomy” and “Basic rights and freedoms are generally well respected in Hong Kong.”

Instead, it states that the city’s high degree of autonomy is provided for by the Sino-British Joint Declaration — the treaty under which sovereignty over the former British colony was returned to China.

In the human rights section, the guide draws attention to the effects of the new laws, which it says have restricted the scope of fundamental rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hongkongers.

Instead of labeling Hong Kong as a global financial center, the business guide now calls the city a “regional hub.”

Changes can also be seen in the account of the relationship between the British and Hong Kong governments, from one that is “positive and forward-looking” to relations that are defined by historical ties and a policy which will allow holders of the British National (Overseas) status to live in the United Kingdom.

Former HSBC economist Kelvin Lam said the removal of Hong Kong’s description as an international financial center reflected London’s awareness of an ideological shift in its former colony.

“They no longer see Hong Kong as a place attractive to international investors,” he said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play