Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow may be released from prison as early as June, her social media account shows.

Chow was sentenced to 10 months in jail in December last year for organizing an unlawful assembly outside police headquarters in June 2019. The Hong Kong system grants inmates a one-third deduction of their sentence for good behavior.

Friends of Chow visited her during the Lunar New Year holidays. Chow told them that she had just finished the book “Norwegian Wood” by Japanese author Murakami Haruki, and was planning to read other titles by Murakami and fellow Japanese novelist Higashino Keigo, according to the post, which was written by an administrative user of her account.

Chow thanked her supporters for their concern. She admitted to having experienced physical and emotional difficulties behind bars, and hoped to get some rest after her potential release in June.

The activist was initially imprisoned at the medium-security Lo Wu Correctional Institution, and was sent to the maximum-security Tai Lam Centre for Women at the end of last year.

Chow was formerly a member of the Demosisto political group. Fellow Demosisto activists Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam received jail terms of 13 and a half months and seven months respectively over the police headquarters siege.

