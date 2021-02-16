A proposal for Hongkongers to register their real names when buying mobile phone SIM cards has drawn objection from innovators and telephone-number collectors who see the government measure as ineffective and a hindrance to innovation.

The move would curb innovation among developers and contradict the government’s goal of fostering innovation within the tech industry, said Keith Li, vice chairperson of the Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association.

Under the proposal, a consumer must provide identification documents to buy SIM cards, and will be allowed to purchase no more than three SIM cards from each telecommunications service provider.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau said it would tackle the issue of criminals exploiting prepaid SIM cards for illegal activities.

Currently, anyone in Hong Kong can buy a prepaid SIM card from convenience stores. Only mobile users on telecoms service contracts must register their personal details.

Li said that prepaid SIM cards were crucial for software development, especially in testing the networking capabilities of apps like Pokemon Go. The proposed measure would require developers to rely on inflexible year-long SIM contracts, which might increase production costs, he said.

It will also affect a community of SIM aficionados who collect “lucky” phone numbers as a hobby. There were companies in Hong Kong that specialized in selling unusual phone numbers, said a collector who gave his name as Mike.

Mike said it would be costly to transfer his current collection of numbers, which cost HK$9 (US$1.20) a month on a prepaid SIM card, to annualized contracts.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the move, citing a similar policy implemented in Mexico in 2009 which was cancelled after three years. The policy created a black market in Mexico and extortion calls actually rose, he said.

Last month, the Hong Kong government came under fire during the announcement of the proposal as it had reserved only one month for public consultation. Officials announced on Feb. 8 that the consultation period would be extended to March 20.

