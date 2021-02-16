More than 150,000 elderly people in China’s central province of Hubei, believed to be ground zero of the global COVID-19 pandemic, suddenly disappeared from the government’s allowance list in 2020, Radio Free Asia reported on Tuesday.

The report came after it was revealed the World Health Organization delegation that investigated the origins of COVID-19 believed that authorities allegedly hid up to 1,000 COVID-19 cases in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, in December 2019 alone.

Local officials not only refused to explain the mysterious disappearances, but also banned the media and the public from collecting statistics on the number of funerals and interment ceremonies held in Hubei, the United States federal government-funded public broadcaster added.

The prohibition followed discoveries by local media and academics about the significant surge in cremations taking place in the landlocked province in 2020, after combing through official information from the Hubei Provincial Civil Affairs Department.

Local campaigner Liu Jun said the COVID-19 death toll was “far beyond” his calculation, and that anyone trying to find such information could be detained.

The old-age allowance data of the Civil Affairs Department was an important reference as to how many senior residents died in a certain year, he said, adding that RFA’s report indirectly confirmed the criticism made by London last year about Beijing’s attempt to conceal the true scale of the epidemic in Hubei.

Liu had earlier predicted that the number of fatalities was at least four times higher than the official claim, meaning at least 23,180 people could have died due to COVID-19. China’s health authorities have said the nationwide official death toll from COVID-19 stands at 4,636, saying the country’s outbreak was kept under full restraint.

The breakneck drop in the old-age allowance applicant number was “abnormal,” an academic said on condition of anonymity, considering the increasing number of elderly people every year due to an aging population across the country.

