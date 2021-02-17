Activists have expressed concerns about the well-being of Huang Qi, who has been jailed for running a website that reports on China’s human rights issues, after authorities cut short a call he made to his mother.

Huang told his mother, Pu Wenqing, in a video call from jail that his requests for nutritious meals had been canceled following their last call in September, according to a report from website China Citizens Movement.

The call was terminated after 10 minutes, the website reported.

Huang operated a website called 64 Tianwang, named after the crackdown of student protests in Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for leaking state secrets in 2019.

Wang Jing, a 64 Tianwang volunteer now based in the United States, told Radio Free Asia that the call was conducted under police surveillance.

In the call, Huang also expressed his wish to see his lawyer, whom he had not been able to meet since Dec. 2018, RFA reported.

The health of Huang’s mother has been gradually deteriorating, as tumors in her lungs have spread to her neck, Wang told RFA. She is also being watched by the police and has been placed under house arrest, Wang added.

