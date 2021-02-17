Taiwan’s fleet of patrol ships are to receive a new paint job that will display the word “Taiwan” on each vessel in a move that will make it easier for foreign ships to identify them from mainland Chinese vessels, officials said.

The new labeling will appear above the words “R.O.C. Coast Guard” that are currently displayed on the sides of the patrol ships, the island’s coast guard administration said.

R.O.C stands for the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name.

Four patrol ships received the new marks since last month, and a further 225 vessels will get them in phases, the coast guards said.

President Tsai Ing-wen raised the idea of adding “Taiwan” to the ships while hosting a vessel launching ceremony in Kaohsiung last December, presidential spokesperson Xavier Chang said on Wednesday.

Since mainland China’s Coast Guard Law came into force early this month, foreign ships need a clearer way to identify Taiwanese vessels, Chang said.

The law allows mainland ships to use lethal force on foreign ships that do not obey orders to leave its waters.

The mainland law had led Taiwan to carry out its patroling in a more cautious manner, Chang said. About 300,000 ships from around the world travel near the self-ruled island every year, he added.

Taiwan’s coast guards are situated on the island’s frontline at sea, engaging in rescues, crackdowns on crimes and trafficking as well as expulsions of illegal intruders, Chang said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play