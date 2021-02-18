China and South Korea clashed over the nationality and ethnicity of late poet, Yun Dong-ju.

Since late last year, Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor from South Korea’s Sungshin Women’s University, has demanded the Chinese search engine Baidu to correct the nationality of Yun, leader of the Korean independence movement, from Chinese to Korean.

In an article on Sunday, Chinese state media Global Times has accused the professor of inciting clashes between the two cultures and damaging exchange of netizens from the two countries.

Yun was born in Jilin province in Northeast China in 1917. He was arrested by Japanese authorities for inciting the anti-Japanese movement and died in detention at the age of 28. Chinese authorities turned his former home in Jilin province into a tourist attraction in 2012, but the stone engravement outside the building, which described Yun as a Chinese-Korean patriotic poet, has stirred controversy.

Seo accused China of distorting history and pledged to fight till the end. “The truth will prevail”, he wrote.

Most of Yun’s works, including “Foreword” and “Sky, Wind, Stars, and Poem” are written in Korean, though he occasionally incorporated Chinese characters in the title.

The fringe group does not represent mainstream public opinion, Li Kaisheng, a research fellow and deputy director at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times. The article also suggested that Seo provoked an online cultural spat over the origins of kimchi in December last year.

Cyrus Ng, a Hong Kong journalist and an expert on South Korea, said Yun is widely recognized as a symbolic figure of the anti-Japanese movement in the country and his works are often cited in textbooks. “There is general consensus that Yun is Korean and it is not in dispute,” he said, adding that “the Chinese hegemony is imposing its values on South Koreans.”

