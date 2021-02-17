Hong Kong is set to receive one million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by mainland Chinese drugmaker Sinovac as early as Friday, in the first batch of jabs to arrive in the city.

The company told Apple Daily about its delivery schedule after government-appointed medical advisers endorsed the emergency use of Sinovac inoculations on the Hong Kong population even as results of their phase three clinical trials had not been published in medical journals yet.

On Tuesday, the medical panel sought to assure the public of the advantages of Sinovac jabs. It said the vaccine had an overall efficiency rate of 50.66% in people aged 18 to 60, and that the rate could increase to 62.3% on a second jab.

The Chinese-made products will be the first COVID-19 vaccinations to arrive in Hong Kong, days earlier than the vaccine developed by German company BioNTech, which may land next week at the earliest.

Hong Kong’s second-in-command, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, and government ministers would stage a welcome ceremony at the airport on Friday to mark the arrival of the Sinovac doses, Apple Daily learned. Officials were expected to hold a press conference on Thursday to give vaccination details.

Mass inoculations could start in late February as Hong Kong health authorities needed four to five days to prepare for the exercise after taking delivery of any vaccine, Apple Daily learned.

The failure of Sinovac to get its phase three trial data printed in medical journals to date has raised suspicion among some quarters in Hong Kong, including frontline medical workers, who are expected to be the first to receive the shots. Concerns have been surrounding the efficiency and safety of the mainland-made drug.

Hong Kong Public Doctors’ Association president Arisina Ma said it would be unfair if hospital officials pressured medical staffers into accepting Sinovac vaccines. They should be able to choose which jab to get, she said.

Ma said a survey conducted by another doctors’ union, which found that 60% of the medical workers polled were willing to receive Sinovac jabs, did not cover her association.

