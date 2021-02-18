Director of the general office of China’s top procuratorate is appointed as the new secretary-general of Beijing’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong as part of its recent drastic revamp of personnel.

Wang Songmiao is succeeding Wen Hongwu, who is reportedly organizing a culture company to be launched in Hong Kong in a bid to increase China’s soft power.

This marks the latest high-level personnel changes at the Office after Shi Kehui, Guangdong’s anti-corruption chief, was appointed in January to head its disciplinary unit.

Sing Tao Daily and multiple pro-Beijing newspapers report that Wang has taken up the post before the Lunar New Year. Mainland media confirmed that Wang has resigned from his post as the spokesperson of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

The 52-year-old’s name and biography have been added to the Office’s website.

Born in Yuexi County of Anhui province, Wang graduated from the East China University of Political Science and Law with a degree in law in 1990 and holds a doctoral degree from the China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing.

He has spent 22 years at the Procuratorial Daily, a news outlet under the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, working as an editor, opinion editor and deputy chief editor before taking the top post as chief editor. A winner of multiple top journalism awards, including the China News Award and the Changjiang Taofen Award, Wang has a high reputation in the field of legal reporting.

He became director of the Financial Equipment Bureau of the Supreme Procuratorate Program in 2013 and served as director of the Supreme Procuratorate Office and its Information Office in 2016. Despite his role as the spokesperson, Wang was rarely featured in interviews or news articles.

According to political commentator Johnny Lau, Wang’s parachute appointment at the Office would facilitate the direct implementation of President Xi Jinping’s orders in Hong Kong. Assigning Wang, who has an extensive legal background, to the post also facilitates Beijing’s control over the narrative of political agendas, downplaying the crackdown and framing it as rule of law.

