Czech company, Česká zbrojovka Group, has denied supplying weapons to Hong Kong police.

In a new statement to Apple Daily on Wednesday, the firearms producer clarified that it has no business deals with the Hong Kong law enforcement agencies “neither in the past nor currently.”

“Česká zbrojovka has neither offered nor sold any of its products to the Hong Kong Police,” said a spokesperson. “The export of Česká zbrojovka Group, including its subsidiary Česká zbrojovka, is strictly governed by Czech and EU export-related rules and regulations, including the restrictions on export of military materiel to Hong Kong.”

The company was responding to an earlier report that Hong Kong police are seeking alternatives as the U.S. and the U.K. have restricted arms sales to the city after the imposition of the national security law. It was reported that the authorities have placed an order for 1,000 Scorpion EVO 3, a 9mm carbine manufactured by the Czech company, to replace the current MP5 submachine guns.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play