“The Chinese Communist Party may hold the power, but power based on lies and oppression can never triumph over truth”, said Miriam Lexmann, a member of the European Parliament and co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China.

In a written interview with Apple Daily, the Slovakian politician stressed the importance of offering refuge to Hongkongers and a comprehensive strategy towards China from the European Union.

Earlier this month, Lexmann, who was among an international delegation that visited Hong Kong in 2019 to observe the district council elections, called on the EU member states to suspend extradition treaties with Hong Kong, create “lifeboat schemes” for Hongkongers fleeing persecution and adopt “new Magnitsky-style targeted sanctions” against Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses.

Amid the ongoing suppression, “it is important that Hongkongers are not left alone and that, should the necessity arise – as has already been the case with a number of pro-democracy activists and political leaders – they can seek refuge in democratic countries,” said Lexmann.

“The European Parliament has called in its resolutions for a lifeboat scheme to be established as a gesture of our support to those who fight for their freedom and thus are in danger of repression,” she added, urging member states to implement this commitment as soon as possible.

Though Brussels and Beijing signed the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment in December last year, granting the EU market access in China, Lexmann noted that European leaders will take human rights into account as part of the deal.

“We cannot simply ignore the appalling human rights abuses in Xinjiang, or the worsening situation in Hong Kong, nor can we remain indifferent to the Chinese Communist Party’s increasingly aggressive posture or the spread of its malign influence globally.

“It is our moral obligation to narrow the gap between our economic aspirations and our values. Otherwise we will become morally co-responsible for the CCP’s abuses,” she added, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive strategy towards China backed up by strong instruments and political will.

Lexmann admitted there is division among member states on targeted sanctions against Hong Kong and Chinese officials, but European parliamentarians are working to build consensus.

“I was born in a country which suffered 40 years of totalitarian communist oppression,” said Lexmann, who quoted the words of a leading Slovak dissident, Silvester Krčméry, during a show trial in 1954: “You hold Power in your hands, but we hold the Truth. We don’t envy you the power and do not long for it, we are satisfied with the Truth. Because [truth] is bigger and stronger than Power.”

“I believe that these brave words are also relevant for Hongkongers, and indeed, for people fighting for freedom everywhere,” said Lexmann. “If one Hongkonger is oppressed, we are all oppressed! Your freedom is our freedom.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play