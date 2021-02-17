The Chinese Communisty Party is using an eight-year project to revive traditional Chinese culture as a disguise to pursue more aggressive ambitions, such as empire building and assimilating the country’s traditions into communism, according to exiled Chinese dissidents.

The project, announced in 2017, aimed to promote the essence of traditional Chinese culture, raise the country’s self-esteem and significantly increase its global influence by 2025.

Despite claims of reviving traditional culture, the project’s real objective was to reinstate the imperial political structure of ancient China, said Wang Dan, an activist now exiled in the United States and a former student leader during the 1989 pro-democracy protests.

The project was used to promote the “China model” instead of traditional Chinese culture because the Communist Party were by nature opponents of traditional values, Song Yongyi, a scholar at California State University specializing in the party’s history, told Radio Free Asia.

The China model has a destructive effect as it was assimilating the country’s traditions into communism, Song said.

The party claimed that the Tang dynasty’s Silk Road was the reference for its Belt and Road Initiative, but the ancient route was established for trade and cultural exchange and involved no military purposes, unlike the current project, which involves taking over naval ports in foreign countries, Song said.

The arrests of mainland dissidents, including publisher Geng Xiaonan and legal scholar Xu Zhangrun,showed that Beijing went against traditional Confucian values such as benevolence, forgiveness and honest advice, Song said.

Another U.S.-based dissident, Hu Ping, agreed that the Communist Party was hostile toward traditional Chinese values. Its project was only a decoration in the party’s propaganda, Hu said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play