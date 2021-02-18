At least five Chinese state-owned companies are supplying military equipment to the Myanmar Army, which staged a coup and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi earlier this month, according to activist group Justice for Myanmar.

Out of 122 main business partners of the military government, over 20 are funded by China and Hong Kong, Radio Free Asia reported on Wednesday.

Among 16 foreign corporations that provide military equipment and arms to the Tatmadaw, the five biggest suppliers are Chinese state-owned enterprises, namely China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO), Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC) and China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC).

Other companies are from India, Israel, Russia, Singapore, North Korea and Ukraine.

A spokesperson from Justice for Myanmar lambasted NORINCO for supplying weapons that are used by the military against civilians. The company, which operates two copper mines in Myanmar, is also accused of evicting local indigenous inhabitants and polluting the environment.

According to public information from Myanmar’s Directorate of Investment and Company Administration, over 20 of 112 main business partners of the Myanmar government are funded by China and Hong Kong, including Wanbao Mining (Hong Kong) Copper Limited, Yang Tse Mining Limited and vehicle manufacturer Yutong. At least nine are textile companies.

Over 90% of the 112 companies have commercial collaborations with Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation, the two major conglomerates owned by the military. With investments in banks, jewelry, copper mines, telecommunications and the textile industry, they provide financial support for the military junta.

Chen Hai, Chinese ambassador to Myanmar, on Tuesday denied spiraling speculations that China played a role in the military crackdown on anti-coup protesters, calling such suggestions “completely nonsense.” He stressed that China has no prior knowledge of the changes in Myanmar’s political situation.

In the past, the Myanmar military has blamed China for selling weapons to rebel groups in the country’s north, fueling conflict in the area. Military chief Min Aung Hlaing reportedly raised the issue with Chinese envoy Sun Guoxiang during a meeting in 2019.

