An unprecedented shortage in shipping containers has affected the plans of Hongkongers emigrating to the United Kingdom, with many having their belongings stuck in the city awaiting transport.

Transport companies have had to charge customers extra for luggage storing, said Piya Narang, managing director of international moving company SwiftRelo. The firm has been trying to arrange for shipping dates within one to two months of luggage receipt, she said.

The surge in interest among Hongkongers to move to the U.K. coincided with the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in the country, which has made the shipping container shortage worse, Narang said, adding that the situation was unprecedented in the company’s 25-year history.

A woman, who only gave her name as K, told Apple Daily that her family’s belongings were meant to be shipped in the beginning of February and were expected to arrive in the U.K. in two to three months. However, the packages were still stuck in Hong Kong after the Lunar New Year without a definite shipping date.

“A lot of people in emigration groups [on social media] have been expressing their frustrations in recent months, saying that their belongings have not been loaded onto ships yet and that they have been charged a few thousand dollars in storage fees,” she said.

Her family still plans to move to the U.K. at the end of March, but they fear their belongings will not arrive until April at the earliest, she said.

Lam Wun-chi, founder of logistics platform Spaceship, said that the global shipping industry has been overwhelmed with demand that surged in the fourth quarter of last year.

“The cost of shipping has almost doubled and is approaching the cost of air freight,” he said.

Industry experts say that there is a shortage of 500,000 shipping containers this year, with many empty containers stuck in North America.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play